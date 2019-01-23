Sunway, Hoi Hup Realty wins land tender in Singapore

PETALING JAYA: The Housing and Development Board of Singapore has awarded a parcel of land measuring 2.5ha to Sunway Bhd’s Singaporean unit Sunway Developments Pte Ltd (SDPL) and Hoi Hup Realty Pte Ltd after a successful bid.

The land is slated for the SG$434.45 million (RM1.32 billion) Executive Condominium Housing Development.

The group told the stock exchange that the land located at Tampines Avenue 10 (Lot 7545K MK 28), Tampines, Singapore was awarded to Hoi Hup and SDPL following a successful joint tender submitted by the parties.

“The land will be acquired by a proposed new joint venture company to be incorporated, in which Hoi Hup or its nominee company(ies) and SDPL will have equity interest in the proportion of 65:35,” it noted.

The 99-year lease term Executive Condominium Housing Development project is scheduled to go on for 60 months, commencing Jan 22.

It is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of Sunway Group in the financial year 2023.