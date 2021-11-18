Sunway, Kejora launch US$25m Orbit Malaysia Fund to help startups

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Group and Indonesia-based venture capital (VC) firm Kejora Capital have launched the US$25 million (RM104.38 million) Orbit Malaysia Fund with Malaysia Venture Capital Management Bhd (Mavcap) as anchor investor.

Orbit Malaysia will help early-stage Malaysian and Southeast Asian companies expand their market base through regional expansion and actively invest in Series A, industry-leading companies operating in fintech, agritech, e-commerce, edtech, and healthtech sectors. It will invest not only in Malaysian startups but also in other high-growth Southeast Asian startups.

These companies will be able to tap into Sunway’s various business divisions ranging from property, healthcare, education, retail, and digital as well as Kejora’s digital ecosystem. There is also a strategic angle of “Jakarta Express” to help Malaysian startups and investors capitalise on the high growth Indonesia market via Kejora.

Orbit Malaysia fund director Raymond Hor said Malaysia is home to a fast-growing and vibrant startup ecosystem and Malaysian companies have great potential to become Southeast Asian unicorns.

“Orbit Malaysia is an alliance set up in the spirit of collaboration to leverage on the combined resources not just to help startups, but also as a platform for more private corporations to participate in VC investment. We look forward to working together with more corporates to enrich Malaysia’s funding ecosystem,” Hor said in a statement.

According to Statista, private equity and venture capital firms invested more than US$5.9 billion in Malaysian startups between 2014 and 2020.

Kejora Capital managing partner Andy Zain said the company maintained collaborative relationships with the government and some of the region’s largest offices and corporations.

“Both Mavcap and Sunway Group have shown consistent support to the Malaysian startup ecosystem in the past. Leveraging on this network, we are confident that Orbit Malaysia can provide Malaysian companies with the opportunity to cultivate partnerships, and unlock cross-border collaborative opportunities to succeed,” said Andy.

Mavcap CEO Shahril Anas Hasan Aziz said Malaysia’s startup ecosystem is on the rise.

“Through Orbit Malaysia, we hope we can strengthen the country’s entrepreneurial excellence, make a difference in the local startup ecosystem, and provide a regional and global platform to showcase their innovation and technological advancement,“ said Shahril Anas.

Sunway Group group chief innovation officer Matthijs van Leeuwen said the company share the same mission as Kejora Capital to invest in category-leading startups, and at the same time create real social and sustainable impact.