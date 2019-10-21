Sunway Pharmacy launches flagship store in Sunway Pyramid

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Pharmacy launched its flagship outlet in Sunway Pyramid today, marking its 15th outlet, and the largest one yet.

The grand opening was officiated by Sunway Pharmacy COO Teoh Peng Hong, accompanied by Sunway Malls and Theme Park CEO HC Chan, Blackmores country manager Eddy Ong, Dr Kong director Ahmad Salihin Husin, E-Beauty group director Dr Zhang, Felco product manager Jason Lim and Unilife sales manager Phyllis Cheong.

Teoh said the flagship outlet offered a full range of products and services, with a focus on evidence-based products, exclusive lines of supplements and skincare products, a wide range of medication, and extensive medical equipment.

“We couple the product offerings with a strong team of trained pharmacists, nutritionists and dietitians, where we are able to deliver personalised services and a more holistic approach to wellness for every one of our customers.”

“Our other unique factor is our ‘Money-Back Guarantee’ Policy. We offer our customers a return and refund policy if they find our products with a cheaper price elsewhere. This is aligned to our promise to make quality healthcare and products accessible to everyone, as well as Sunway Group’s commitment to advancing the United Nation Sustainable Development Goals,” he said in a statement today.

Sunway Pharmacy debuted its first outlet in 2016 and has now grown its footprint to a total of 15 outlets with 13 outlets located around the Klang Valley, an outlet in Johor and another outlet in Perak.

All Sunway Pharmacy outlets practice a community-first approach where counselling sessions are offered for free as part of the initiatives to serve and help the community.

Sunway Pharmacy’s flagship outlet is located at Lower Ground 2, Blue Atrium of Sunway Pyramid. In conjunction with the opening of the flagship store, Sunway Pharmacy is hosting “Journey to Fitness” from Oct 17-20.

The event offers health and BMI checkups, free foot tests, great deals from major brand, special cashback with as well as games and activities from family and friends.