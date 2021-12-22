Sunway Prop: RM553m sales from Always With You 2021 campaign

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Property has recorded sales of RM553 million in two months as a result of its “Always with You 2021” campaign that featured five of its newest developments designed for new norm living.

This brings the developer’s sales closer to its sales target of RM2.2 billion. The developer has revised its sales target upward to RM2.2 billion this year after surpassing its initial sales target of RM1.6 billion in the first half of the year.

Central region executive director Chong Sau Min said that all the new launches incorporated sustainable design considerations that deliver more connected developments while supported by lifestyle conveniences, better quality buildings, improved air quality, as well as provide cost savings on energy and water.

“We attribute the success of the campaign to the renewed interest in homes that prioritise wellbeing due to shifting consumer preferences since the lockdowns due to the pandemic and the design of the campaign which provides ease of mind to new homeowners.

“Each of the developments encompasses thoughtful designs, lush landscaping and new norm features including natural ventilated lobbies, co-working spaces and other features for sustainable living with prices starting from an affordable RM525,000. We also prioritised natural ventilation and sunlight, with views to the outdoors which provide much needed respite from relentless patterns of online work and learning. Each development comes with abundant facilities which double up as spaces to exercise and recharge,” he said.

The campaign ran from Oct 15 and will end on Dec 31. Purchasers will be able to leverage on up to 12 months interest-free payments for savings up to RM23,000. With more people cooking and eating at home, the developer also provided installations for kitchen cabinets. An option to exit is also provided as a safety net in case of loss of employment, disability or critical illness for a period of 12 months from the date of booking and subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

On top of the offerings, in conjunction with the Home Ownership Campaign which ends on Dec 31, new homeowners will enjoy a waiver on the Memorandum of Transfer and loan stamp duty savings up to RM32,000. During the campaign period, purchasers also stand a chance to win weekly giveaway prizes worth a total of RM63,888.

The participating projects of the campaign are Sunway Serene, Sunway Velocity TWO, Sunway Belfield, Sunway Artessa and Sunway d’hill Residences.