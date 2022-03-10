Sunway Property receives RM800m bookings for 8 Signature developments

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Property has recorded RM800 million in total bookings for its eight Signature developments from the recent Signature Series 2022 Campaign.

Achieving a whopping 1,131 unit bookings, the success of the campaign was attributed to its enhanced design philosophy, the Sunway Design and Development Architecture (SDDA) with all projects in the campaign featuring elements of sustainability, innovation, health and wellness as well as lifestyle and new experiences.

The campaign, which ended last month, featured eight of Sunway Property’s Signature projects – Sunway Alishan, Sunway Flora, Jernih Residence, Sunway Artessa, Sunway d’hill, Sunway Serene, Sunway Velocity Two and Sunway Belfield which are all located in prime locations around the Klang Valley.

Sunway Property central region senior executive director Chong Sau Min attributed the success of the campaign to the increasing interest in integrated, holistic, and sustainable homes in locations with access and connectivity.

“Post-pandemic, families are looking for homes that can accommodate their new normal lifestyles. Each of our developments is aligned to Sunway Property’s enhanced SDDA, which ensures that sustainability, innovation, health and wellness, as well as lifestyle and new experience features are integrated into the homes for our homebuyers,” he said in a statement today.

Design features that the new homebuyers can enjoy include electric vehicle charging facilities at the residents’ car park bays, innovative multigenerational design with child-friendly and elder-friendly designs, covered walkways to nearby public transportation systems, co-working spaces within their developments, Nanoe air quality control appliances, herb gardens, PopBoxes (parcel collection lockers), dedicated parcel and food delivery spaces, multi-level car parks with express ramps, and keyless home access through digital locksets.

Under the Signature Series 2022 Campaign, buyers were also automatically registered as Sunway Property Pals+ members, enjoying new curated convenience and privileges comprising Rent+, Care+ and Rewards+.

Sunway Property is currently running the Spin & Win campaign for its signature products from now until October 31. During the campaign period, purchasers will stand a chance to win guaranteed prizes worth up to RM500,000 when they book a unit with Sunway Property. The participating projects of the campaign are Sunway Serene, Sunway Velocity Two, Sunway Belfield, Sunway Artessa, Sunway d’hill, Jernih Residence and Sunway Alishan.