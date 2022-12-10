Sunway Property unveils RM4b development plans in Ipoh

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Property has unveiled a RM4 billion expansion plan in Sunway City Ipoh for the next 10–15 years.

The expansion includes, among others, an eight-storey Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh, Ipoh’s largest shopping mall, an education campus and an upcoming flexi-terrace development as well as lifestyle and new experiences consisting of 168 units of duo residence.

To date, Sunway City Ipoh is worth RM2 billion in gross development value.

An eight-storey Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh is being built on 3.37 acres of land with 260 beds and eight operating theatres to be ready and in operation by the first quarter of 2024. The first phase will include 187 beds while the second phase will include 73 beds with a gross floor area of 448,000 sqft and more than 650 car park bays.

Upcoming developments include the development of Ipoh’s largest shopping mall spanning more than 1 million sq ft in gross floor area with more than 2,000 car parks. The mall is planned with a supermarket, an anchor tenant, and features a gourmet garden, a cineplex with 10 halls, a convention centre, a bowling centre with 32 lanes, an ice-skating rink, as well as rock climbing facilities to offer a spectacular experience.

Within the plan, Sunway City Ipoh will also be building an education campus across four acres of land.

Sunway Property will also be launching an upcoming flexi-terrace development as well as lifestyle and new experiences consisting of 168 units of duo residence. The gated and guarded development will feature homes with sizes ranging from 1,300 sq ft to 1,900 sq ft which will be launched in 2023.

Sunway Property will also introduce two new towers of Sunway Onsen Suites in Ipoh, as it has achieved a take-up rate of more than 98% for its first tower.

Currently, the property arm of Sunway Group is collaborating with Majlis Bandaraya Ipoh to upgrade Jalan Tambun from the North-South Expressway exit until the Taman Perpaduan Interchange. Costing about RM16 million, Sunway Property is contributing RM8 million towards the project which is anticipated to be completed by mid-2023. The upgrade will significantly reduce time on the road, with the removal of seven traffic lights which will be replaced with U-turns.

“Sunway City Ipoh aims to become the biggest ‘R&R’ (rest and recreation) for travellers on the North-South Expressway which could reach to 4 million vehicles during peak season. As a result of the improved connectivity, we are already getting a lot of interest from several notable F&B operators, including more drive-thru F&B outlets in addition to the current McDonald’s and Starbucks here,” said Sunway City Ipoh executive director Wong Wan Wooi (pix) in a statement today.