Sunway ropes in Deeptech Labs to accelerate its net zero ambitions

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Group, through its innovation arm Sunway iLabs, has partnered with Deeptech Labs, a venture capital fund and deep tech-specific accelerator based in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The partnership was announced at London Tech Week and witnessed by Lord Dominic Johnson, Minister for Investment at the Department of Business & Trade, and Natalie Black, the UK Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific.

The collaboration aims to bolster synergies in deep tech and foster breakthroughs in net zero technologies, while also providing UK startups with unparalleled opportunities to access Southeast Asia’s thriving and ever-growing market.

Deeptech Labs co-founder Miles Kirby said: “As a deep tech-specific accelerator, we’re focused on drawing in specific sector experts, investors and founders which are arguably solving some of the world’s greatest challenges. This partnership between our organisations will be instrumental in commercialising and accelerating the growth of net zero technologies.

“Together, we will open new avenues for UK startups to tap into Southeast Asia, while facilitating the entry of Southeast Asian startups into the UK market. By leveraging Sunway Group’s extensive ecosystem and resources, we aim to equip startups with the necessary tools and support to thrive in today’s highly competitive landscape. Together, we look forward to making a significant impact.”

Matt van Leeuwen, chief innovation officer of Sunway Group and director of Sunway iLabs, said: “When it comes to deep tech, Cambridge’s ecosystem is one of the most advanced in the world, driven by world-class talent, strong IP and a cluster of successful tech companies.

“What we like about Deeptech Labs is that they have been able to embrace the key ingredients of this ecosystem to build the next generation of entrepreneurs and startups that have a chance of changing the world for the better. This aligns with our Net Zero Lab initiatives, aimed at leveraging technology and innovation to accelerate Sunway’s ambition to become net zero by 2050.

“Through this partnership we are determined to advance the development of sustainable solutions, propelling Malaysia's journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.”