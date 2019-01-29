Sunzen buys Klang land for RM12m

PETALING JAYA: Sunzen Biotech Bhd said it is buying a piece of industrial land in Klang, Selangor measuring approximately 4,047 sqm together with one unit of factory for RM12 million cash, to be used as the group’s corporate office.

The group told the stock exchange today that it has entered into a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with EA Dutas Sdn Bhd for the property acquisition.

The purchase price will be fully satisfied in cash, which shall be financed by internally generated funds of RM2 million and bank borrowings of RM10 million.

Following the bank borrowings, the group’s gearing ratio will increase from 0.0148 times to 0.115 times based on the audited total assets of Sunzen Group as at Dec 31, 2017.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the acquisition is expected to be completed within four months from the date of the SPA.