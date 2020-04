PETALING JAYA: Superlon Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Superlon Worldwide Sdn Bhd has received the International Trade and Industry Ministry’s approval to operate during the movement control order (MCO) period.

This is subject to conditions, including for Superlon Worldwide to reduce the number of workers to a minimal level or at most 50% of the current or registered number, for its manufacturing production during the MCO period.

Superlon Worldwide must establish a work-from-home system for employees who are not involved in critical activities; and is required to ensure all general standard operating procedures that are set out in the application portal are adhered to.

It is also required to ensure the sector’s standard operating procedures are adhered to.