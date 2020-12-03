Supermax makes it to FBM KLCI, KLCC Stapled bows out

PETALING JAYA: FTSE Russell and Bursa Malaysia have revealed that Supermax Corp has been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI constituent stocks, following the semi-annual review of the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index Series today.

As a result, KLCC Prop & REITS Stapled Security will be removed from the index.

With that, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI reserve list, comprising the five highest-ranking non constituents of the index by market capitalisation, will be Kossan Rubber, QL Resources, MR DIY Group, Westports Holdings and KLCC Prop & REITS Stapled Security.

The reserve list will be used if one or more constituents are deleted from the KLCI in accordance with the index ground rules during the period up to the next semi-annual review.

“As a result of this review, ATA IMS, Duopharma Biotech, Heineken Malaysia, KLCC Prop & REITS Stapled Sec, MR DIY Group, Unisem, UWC, and YTL Power International have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Mid 70 Index.

“While AEON, Eco World International, Hengyuan Refining Company, Kerjaya Prospek Group, Petron Malaysia Refining & Marketing, Sunway Construction Group, Supermax Corp and Velesto Energy will be removed from the index,” the pair said in a joint statement.

Also, the bourse stated that Inari Amertron and Petronas Dagangan have been added to the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index.

Consequently, FGV Holdings and Serba Dinamik Holdings will be deleted from the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Hijrah Shariah Index.

All constituent changes will take effect at the start of business on Dec 21, 2020, and the next review will take place in June 2021.