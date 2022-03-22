Supermax to build advanced manufacturing facility in Texas

KUALA LUMPUR: Supermax Corp Bhd announced to Bursa Malaysia that its US-based subsidiary Maxter Healthcare Inc has released the artist impression of its advance manufacturing facility in Brazoria County, Texas, the US.

This will be the company’s 18th manufacturing plant worldwide and its first in the US. The new 215-acre manufacturing facility will showcase cutting edge capabilities through expanded use of artificial intelligence and robotic engineering. The facility will be comprised of a total of eight buildings.

Phase one will begin construction sometime in the second quarter of 2022 with glove production expected to start sometime in the second quarter of 2023. The company had earlier announced an investment of US$350 million (RM1.47 billion) on the first of four construction phases.

The Supermax facility in Texas will cater to at least 10-15% of annual medical nitrile glove demand in the US over the next two to four years in the first phase alone. The second phase will follow closely, meeting 20-25% of demand and consumption in the US over the next four to six years.

“Manufacturing within the US has always been a desire of Supermax because it reinforces our high standards for quality and achievement. We are global leaders in the industry and will continue to set the standard for others to follow,” said Supermax founder and executive chairman Datuk Seri Stanley Thai.

“Supermax Group has engaged ARCO/Murray, the top builder for warehouse and distribution space (according to Engineering News-Record) for this project,“ said Supermax Healthcare Inc CEO CK Tan.

“The appointment of ARCO reinforces our commitment to being a world leader in the medical PPE manufacturing space. ARCO is one of the largest design-build general contractors in the United States and offers the strength and national presence required for a project of this size and complexity.”

Supermax exports to 165 different countries and has distribution centres and operations in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Brazil, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.