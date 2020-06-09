Supermax unit to acquire land for RM21.78m

PETALING JAYA: Maxter Glove Manufacturing Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned unit of Supermax Corp Bhd entered into a sale and purchase agreement on June 8 with Goh Chee Seong and Lee Ah Mooi to acquire a 2.02 hectare piece of freehold land in Klang for RM21.78 million.

The proposed acquisition will be funded through internally generated funds and bank borrowings.

“The group currently owns several contiguous pieces of land in this area in Meru, Klang. The proposed acquisition of this plot of adjoining land and the subsequent development on the land would enable the group to increase its installed manufacturing capacity, enable maximum synergies and efficiencies to be extracted and facilitate ease of managing the entire operations within one location,” it said in a Bursa filing.

The proposed acquisition is expected to be completed in 90 days.