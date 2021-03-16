Supermax warns public of investment scam

PETALING JAYA: Supermax Corp Bhd is warning the public of investment scam syndicates and fraudulent parties who are continuing to claim themselves as agents of the company and are using its corporate credentials to promote investment schemes via social media and other virtual platforms.

“These parties are claiming high returns within a short period of time to induce potential investors.

“We wish to reiterate and advise the public not to entertain such claims as these are fraudulent claims, and Supermax Corp Bhd has no affiliation with these unauthorised parties. Please exercise caution and be vigilant so as not to fall victim to such scams,” it said in a statement.

It said if any parties are found to be fraudulently claiming or misrepresenting themselves to be acting for and/or on behalf of Supermax, it reserves the right to legal recourse against such parties. So far , it has lodged police reports and alerted the regulators on such fraudulent activities.