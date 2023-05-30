Supply of more affordable electric vehicles to rise: Evam

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is set to see a rise in the availability of more affordable electric vehicles (EV) as prices decrease, technology advances, government support strengthens, market size expands, and infrastructure development progresses, according to Electric Vehicle Association of Malaysia (EVAM) president Datuk Dennis Chuah.

Chuah said that EVs are poised to dominate the automotive industry in the future, stating, “The government is highly supportive of the local EV industry and we have close engagement with them. There will definitely be more EV friendly incentives and policies for the industry.”

“I have been involved in this industry for over 20 years. A decade ago, EV prices were 10 times higher than they are today. Within a decade the price dropped tremendously and technology improved substantially,” Chuah told reporters at the E-Mobility Asia press conference today.

When considering the use of EV, he said that people often have concerns about the cost and charging infrastructure.

“But when you start using EV, you’ll see the infrastructure in this country is good enough and you’ll also make a lot of saving,” he said.

In a bid to explore growth and sustainable business opportunities in the EV industry, Kuala Lumpur is set to host the inaugural E-Mobility Asia (EMA) show from Nov 22-24.

The show organised by Derrisen Sdn Bhd in collaboration with the EVAM will provide a platform to explore the growth and business opportunities in the EV industry.

According to Chuah, the three-day B2B event is expected to attract 12,000 local and foreign trade attendees.

“Due to the high anticipation of the show, we are expecting the attendance of visitors especially from Asean itself – from Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam,” he said.

With over 150 exhibitors from 25 countries and regions, EMA will showcase the latest advancements in the technologies, including battery technology and charging systems. The event aims to meet the needs of the entire EV supply chain.

Additionally, EMA will open its doors to trade visitors. With a focus on raising awareness and exploring business prospects, the event aims to position Malaysia as a hub for EV innovation and sustainability. The show is expected to support Malaysia’s goals of achieving zero carbon emissions and promoting a green economy.

As part of the show, EVAM will host a conference featuring keynote speakers from Asean member countries who will provide insights and outlooks on the direction of the EV industry in the region.

The event has garnered support from organisations including the Asian Federation of Electric Vehicle Associations, Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines, Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, Indonesian Electric Vehicle Industry Association, and ESG Association of Malaysia, reflecting regional cooperation in accelerating the development of the EV ecosystem.