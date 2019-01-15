Surina Shukri is MDEC new CEO

PETALING JAYA: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has announced the appointment of Surina Shukri (pix) as the new CEO of Malaysia Digital Economy Corp (MDEC) effective tomorrow.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said in a statement that Surina will replace former MDEC CEO Datuk Yasmin Mahmood, who resigned on Dec 7 last year.

Surina, who built her career in the US, has returned to Malaysia to take on her new role at MDEC under a three-year appointment.

“I am confident that Surina will strive to continue building MDEC with her leadership and experience, and take MDEC to a higher level, not only in Malaysia but also globally,” said Gobind.

Surina has over 20 years of working experience at various multinational companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co, as well as start-ups in the finance, natural resources, energy and technology sectors.