PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) today announced that Surina Shukri will relinquish her role as CEO and that Romainor Ismail has been appointed procurement director.

It said Surina will vacate her post effective Aug 31 to focus on interests close to her heart. She was appointed MDEC CEO on Jan 16, 2019.

Surina said it is a privilege to have led MDEC and the country’s digital economy agenda through changes and challenges over the past two years and seven months.

“I am proud of what the team at MDEC has accomplished in these circumstances, focused on firmly establishing our beloved Malaysia as the Heart of Digital Asean,” the outgoing CEO said in a statement.

She expressed confidence that the team will continue to build on its successes to deliver the agency’s mandate.

MDEC chairman Datuk Wira Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to record our recognition and appreciation of Surina’s partnership in executing MDEC’s ‘Reinvent’ mission and commitment towards the nation’s digital transformation agenda.

“The board wishes her well in her future endeavours,”

The agency’s management operating council will continue to operate in the interim and ensure a seamless transition when a successor to Surin is announced.

As for the appointment of Romainor, MDEC said he will be responsible for leading, directing and coordinating all of the agency’s procurement activities to ensure the goods and services it acquires are both cost-efficient and of high quality.

Furthermore, he will be tasked with managing contracts, evaluating supply options and maintaining accurate records, working closely with internal stakeholders to understand business needs, developing strategies and initiatives to deliver the best value.

Prior to taking on this role, Romainor served as Celcom Axiata’s head of sourcing and category management (project) earlier this year and held the position of vendor management lead in Maybank in 2012.

Rais said the appointment of Romainor as procurement director is a testament to its commitment to attract talent and leadership.

“His experience and skills to develop, implement and manage the annual procurement planning is very much in line with MDEC’s efforts towards building Malaysia 5.0, a nation deeply integrated with technology, providing equitable digital opportunities to the people and businesses,‘’ he said.

Surina said Romainor will establish and implement short and long term procurement goals, objectives and operational effectiveness. “This will ensure MDEC is able to create higher impact in a more sustainable manner.”