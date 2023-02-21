Survey: 80% of Malaysian investors set new financial goals

KUALA LUMPUR: A Standard Chartered Wealth Expectancy Report 2022 research survey shows that 80% of Malaysian investors have set new financial goals, namely for retirement, keeping up with rising costs as well as holiday and major life experiences.

This was revealed in the research which examines shifts in investor decisions for more than 15,000 emerging affluent, affluent and high net worth investors in 14 markets – including Malaysia – along with the resulting movements in major asset classes.

Malaysian investors cited inflation (40%), an uncertain global economy (28%) and the threat of recession (23%) as their top concerns. Rising inflation (34%), an uncertain global economy (27%) and a recession (22%) are key worries for investors internationally too.

To outpace inflation, 61% of global investors are looking to reduce their cash holdings, compared to 53% in Malaysia.

Standard Chartered predicts that global cash allocations will fall from 26% in 2022 to 15% in 2023, indicated by investor responses.

Sustainable investments will continue to receive investor interest and capital, even though greenwashing concerns persist. More than half of global investors (52%) expect to increase their sustainable investments in 2023. Meanwhile, 49% of investors in Malaysia have indicated they will also do so.

The research reveals that 67% of local investors still believe that digital assets are an important part of any investment portfolio, compared with 62% globally, despite multiple setbacks in the market last year. Currently, 66% of global investors hold digital assets.

Similarly, 67% of Malaysians surveyed said that they are investing in them at present.

Almost half (48%) of local investors are expecting to increase their investments, although 48% of them revealed they do not have long-term confidence in digital assets. This suggests that Malaysians view them as a short-term means to increase funds rather than a long-term asset to retain.

This survey was conducted before the FTX crash and the events in recent times may have dampened this sentiment.

Standard Chartered Malaysia private and business banking consumer head Sammeer Sharma said: “Malaysian investors have shown to be quite receptive towards new types of investment assets, with a significant number of them currently holding digital assets. While more of them are taking charge in managing their wealth, professional advice continues to be crucial in ensuring that their decisions align to their objectives.

“We believe that diversified portfolios with multi-asset income generation strategies, combined with personalised advice will provide some of the best opportunities today. This is where our open architecture approach has an edge in offering investors a suite of carefully curated solutions and strategies to meet their long-term goals.”