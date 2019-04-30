Survey: Malaysian employers favour hard skills over soft skills

PETALING JAYA: The talent-short market in Malaysia is driving businesses to favour technical know-how over emotional aptitude in candidates, according to Hays Asia Salary Guide 2019.

Based on its survey, over three in five (60%) employers said they are more inclined to hire candidates with hard skills over soft skills, when asked about the skills most sought-after by their organisations.

The survey revealed that statistical analysis and data mining (voted by 55%), project management (voted by 52%), and computer skills (voted by 44%) were the top teachable or technical skills in demand, in that order.

Hays said that employers in Malaysia are generally least interested in skills such as foreign language fluency (voted by 8%), web architecture and development framework (voted by 10%) and UX or UI design (voted by 10%).

In terms of soft skills, problem solving (voted by 87%), team working (voted by 80%) and verbal communication (voted by 78%) were the most coveted skills sought by businesses while the psychological and emotional competencies that are at the bottom of employers’ priority lists were negotiation abilities (voted by 35%), resilience (voted by 45%) and flexibility (voted by 49%).

Across Asia, three in five (59%) employers deem hard skills more desirable in candidates than soft skills and this is most apparent in Malaysia with 65% who say the same.

However, respondents in China placed the least emphasis on hard skills while placing equal importance on soft skills.

“As industries and roles evolve and expand, the skills in demand are ever-changing. Businesses in Malaysia have been redefining the technical competencies required to grow and prosper,” Hays Malaysia managing director Tom Osborne said.

“With that in mind, candidates can benefit from staying abreast of industry developments and constantly upskill, or even reskill if needed, to maintain their competitiveness and therefore leverage in the employment market,” he added.

He said soft skills should continue to be a relevant and important aspect for employers when considering a new hire, as these skills are needed to complement even the deepest of knowledge and widest breadths of experience in order for both individuals and businesses to succeed.