Sustainability MGII expected to ramp up Malaysia’s effort towards sustainable financing

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sustainability Malaysian Government Investment Issues (Sustainability MGII) issuance is expected to ramp up Malaysia’s effort to meet its commitments towards advancing sustainable financing and supporting the national sustainable development agenda.

In the 2023 Fiscal Outlook and Federal Government Revenue Estimates report released yesterday, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) said the issuance has strengthened and further affirmed Malaysia’s leadership in Islamic financial hub and in pioneering new sustainability instruments.

“The Sustainability MGII reiterates the government’s relentless pursuit to continuously deliver new innovative products,” it said.

MoF said the government has successfully tapped the domestic market with an inaugural Sustainability MGII leveraging the growing demand for sustainable financing and the successful landmark issuance of the US dollar-denominated Sustainability Global Sukuk in 2021.

The Sustainability MGII was issued based on the guidelines of the framework, similar to the 2021 Global Sukuk.

It was structured based on the shariah principle of commodity murabahah, a cost-plus financing base on the purchase and sale of shariah-compliant commodities.

On Sept 30, 2022, the government issued a RM4.5 billion Sustainability MGlI with a maturity period of 15-and-a-half years.

MoF said the proceeds will be used to finance or refinance eligible social expenditures such as programmes and projects related to healthcare, education and training, basic infrastructure as well as support the development of small and medium enterprises.

The proceeds will also be used to finance or refinance eligible green expenditures such as clean transportation, sustainable management of natural resources, renewable energy and green building projects. - Bernama