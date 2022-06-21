Sustainable car sales post-SST exemption possible: Research house

PETALING JAYA: Sustainable car sales post-SST exemption can still be expected as order cancellations will be minimal because demand will still outweigh supply given the massive backlog of orders accumulated since last year, according to Kenanga Research.

It said this is coupled with the government;s commitment to absorb the SST (sales and service tax) for orders before June 30, 2022, with Road Transport Department registration extended to March 31, 2023.

“Current backlog as shared by the Finance Ministry (MoF) is at 264,000 units, which translated into four to five months delivery queue from the supply chain disruption which could as well to drive the backlog orders up to nine months. This also provides assurances to the automakers to fast-track their production level and safeguard their margin if there is a need to increase the car prices given the increase in auto parts procurement costs (final car prices is reflected in the final invoice, not during the booking),“ Kenanga said a report today.

It upgraded the sector to “overweight” from “neutral” with unchanged 2022 total industry volume (TIV) target of 600,000 units (+18%). The revision is driven by the reopening of economic activities, and further boosted by buoyant recovery in car sales as evident from the growing number of backlogged bookings for popular models (up to six months), with stream of new higher-margin models launched in 2022 (including those that were postponed from 2021).

Its 2022 TIV target at 600,000 units is in line with Malaysian Automotive Association’s (MAA) 2022 TIV target. Additionally, battery electric vehicle (EV) new launches are expected to be boosted by full exemption on import and excise duties, sales tax, road tax, and individual tax relief of up to RM2,500 for the costs of purchase and installation as well as rental and subscription fees of EV charging facilities up to Dec 31, 2025 (for CKD and CBU up to 2023) to support development of the local EV industry.

Nevertheless, Kenanga said, for certain models, the recovery of car production could be limited by the ongoing global constraint in semiconductor chips supply. Automakers have prioritised their usage of such resources, diverting any precious semiconductors they have to their most profitable vehicles such as full-size trucks and sports utility vehicles, as well as luxury vehicles. MAA is vying for further SST exemption extension to end-2022 as the current chip shortages are limiting automakers’ ability to maximise production capacity to meet back-logged demand which stretched up to six months for certain models.

Meanwhile, MIDF Research said the end of the SST waiver provides a win-win solution as it provides room to accommodate the industry’s stretched outstanding bookings which has been impacted by component delays and shortages, thus reducing the risk of order cancellation.

“Still, given the stretched outstanding bookings that will still qualify for the tax holiday, we expect minimal vehicle sales tax collection by the government for the remainder of 2022.

“Overall, the decision is consistent with our view, which alluded to a staggered withdrawal of the SST holiday. As this scenario has been built into our projections, we keep our 2022 TIV forecacst unchanged at 575,000 units (+13%), which is at the lower end of the pre-pandemic range to take into account the ongoing chip shortage and potential intermittent supply chain disruptions.”

It said the latest year-to-date May 2022 headline TIV of 266,000 remains slightly ahead of its expectation, accounting for 46% of its full year forecast. This is notwithstanding the seasonal weakness seen in May which is impacted by Raya festivities and scheduled plant shutdowns.

“Outstanding industry bookings of 264,000 is equivalent to around five months of TIV, which pretty much secures volumes till the end of the year, if delivered successfully. Furthermore, income and employment conditions are gradually improving, which should allow for a soft-landing to actual underlying demand once the tax holiday effectively ends in March 2023.”

Having said that, it pointed out that rising cost of materials and a weaker ringgit (against the US dollar) poses a potential risk to sector earnings.

“Industry players are indicating of possibly passing on these costs via price hikes, though at this juncture, price increases are still selective. We anticipate the non-nationals to be in a better position to pass on incremental cost relative to national cars given that the latter typically entails a price sensitive customer profile.

“Whilst we are in the midst of recalibrating our earnings projections to take into account higher cost, at this juncture, we leave our positive stance on the auto sector unchanged as a play into domestic consumption recovery,“ said MIDF.

Both research houses chose Bermaz Auto Bhd as their top sector pick.