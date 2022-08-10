Swift Haulage expands to Singapore via purchase of Watt Wah

PETALING JAYA: Swift Haulage Bhd today entered into a binding offer with DLT Enterprise Pte Ltd for the proposed acquisition of the entire interest in Singapore’s Watt Wah Petroleum Haulage Pte Ltd, for a S$1.6 million (RM5.17 million).

Watt Wah is principally involved in chartering, forwarding and transporting petroleum products. Watt Wah has more than 20 years of experience in oil and gas logistic services.

Swift Haulage’s group CEO Loo Yong Hui said this proposed acquisition comes at an opportune time and is a strategic move to expand its presence to Singapore.

“Singapore is and has been a major trading hub for the region and we see opportunities to expand our services once the acquisition is completed.

“In line with Swift’s strict criteria of assessing potential M&As. Watt Wah will be a perfect fit for the group and will bring more than 20 years of excellence and expertise in the haulage of petroleum products. This is a synergistic move that will complement our inland distribution, cross border and freight forwarding segments.”