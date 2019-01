PETALING JAYA: SWS Capital Bhd is planning to purchase the entire stake in Ee Jia Housewares (M) Sdn Bhd for RM64 million to expand its plasticware segment and gain immediate access into Ee Jia’s profitable business.

Ee Jia is involved in the trading and marketing activity of plasticware and utensils. The principal activities of its subsidiary companies are investing in landed properties and collecting rental, trading and marketing of plasticware and goods.

SWS told the stock exchange today that the proposed acquisition will also provide the group the opportunity to participate in Ee Jia’s future earnings, including the profit guarantee of two years with at least RM5.6 million for each year.

The purchase consideration will be satisfied via a combination of RM20 million in cash and issuance of 55 million shares in SWS at an issue price of 80 sen each.

The cash consideration will be funded via proceeds to be raised from the proposed renounceable rights issue of irredeemable convertible preference shares (ICPS) of up to 547 million new ICPS on the basis of two rights for every one existing SWS share held.

Based on the issue price of 7 sen per rights ICPS, the group is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to RM38.29 million. The remaining of the proceeds will be used to reduce the group’s bank borrowings.

SWS also proposed a private placement of up to 143 million new ICPS in SWS at an issue price to be determined later, representing up to about 26.14% of the rights ICPS to be issued.

For illustrative purposes, based on the assumed issue price of 7 sen per placement ICPS, SWS is expected to raise gross proceeds of up to about RM10.01 million for the repayment of bank borrowings and working capital.