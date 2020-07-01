SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. Business

Syahrumizam Samsudin fills UEM Edgenta’s vacant MD, CEO position

01 Jul 2020 / 11:32 H.
    Syahrumizam Samsudin fills UEM Edgenta’s vacant MD, CEO position

PETALING JAYA: UEM Edgenta appointed Syahrunizam Samsudin as its new managing director and CEO, effective today.

Prior to the appointment, he held the position of Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd’s CEO and oversaw the company’s \growth in the digital financial services sector.

With the departure of UEM Edgenta’s previous managing director and CEO, Datuk Azmir Merican Azmi in April, the group’s daily operations and strategic management was led by its C-level executives as a committee appointed its chairman and board of directors to steer it through the transition period.

Did you like this article?

email blast