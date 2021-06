PETALING JAYA: MMC Corp Bhd’s board today received a notice from its controlling shareholder Seaport Terminal (Johore) Sdn Bhd to privatise the group by undertaking a selective capital reduction (SCR) and repayment exercise at a proposed cash offer of RM2 per share.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the exercise is expected to translate into a total capital repayment of RM2.94 billion representing 48.24% of its total share capital.

It revealed that tycoon Tan Sri Syed Mokhtar Albukhary is the ultimate offeror behind the bid via his indirect holding of Seaport Terminal’s equity stake via Indra Cita Sdn Bhd.

In addition, Syed Mokhtar’s daughter, Sharifah Sofia Syed Mokhtar, has been identified as a person acting in concert for the privatisation bid. She is a non-independent non-executive director in MMC as well as a director for Seaport Terminals.

MMC stated that the RM2 per share offer translates to a 70.94% or 83 sen premium over its closing price of RM1.17 on May 28, 2021 and a PE ratio of over 16 times compared to a PE ratio of 9.5 times based on its audited EPS as at Dec 31, 2020.

The offeror cited greater flexibility in managing its business and exploring opportunities without regulatory restrictions and compliance cost as one of the rationale behind the SCR exercise.

The proposal is subject to the approval of MMC’s entitled shareholders at an EGM to be convened later.

“The board, save for Sharifah Sofia who is an interested director, will deliberate on the proposed SCR and decide on the next course of action,” MMC said.

MMC’s share price closed up 8.33% or 10 sen today to RM1.30 with 38.22 million shares changing hands. Trading in the company’s securities will resume tomorrow after it was suspended from 2.30pm today.