Syed Tamim Ansari redesignated as Boustead Plantations chairman

PETALING JAYA: Boustead Plantations Bhd has redesignated its new director Datuk Syed Tamim Ansari Syed Mohamed (pix) as the group chairman effective August 1, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Ghazali Hj Che Mat.

It said in a statement that Syed Tamim, 71, has 36 years of experience across diverse fields in both public and private sectors. His areas of specialisation include managing oil palm plantations, from planting to refinery of oil to retail sales and marketing of olein.

“He held several senior managerial positions in the Sime Darby group of companies from 1987 to 2007, with his last position as managing director of consolidated plantation/Sime Darby Plantation from 1999 to 2007.”

Meanwhile, Mohd Ghazali will be stepping down on July 31 together with independent non-executive director Dr Raja Abdul Malek Raja Jallaludin.