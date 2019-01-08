SYF Resources may exit furniture business

KAJANG: SYF Resources Bhd, which expects to continue incurring losses for the current financial year ending July 31, 2019 (FY19), is downsizing its furniture segment and may consider exiting the furniture business within two years.

Executive director Keith Ng Wei Ping (pix) said the group will now focus on rationalisation and downsizing of the furniture segment as global demand is decreasing, coupled with rising labour costs and high overhead costs.

“We will continue to downsize the furniture segment more aggressively and ultimately we may close the whole furniture business, if necessary. SYF eventually will be a focused property counter,” Ng told reporters after the group’s AGM today.

For the furniture segment, SYF has a combined factory area of 40 acres in Semenyih. Having sold 10 acres, the group continues to sell its assets and intends to use the proceeds to pare down borrowings for interest savings and to build up liquid resources to take advantage of any future opportunities that may arise.

The group has been engaged in its core activities of rubberwood furniture manufacturing and materials processing for over 20 years. In 2012, the group ventured into property development to expand and diversify its business activities. The property division had undertaken several projects involving industrial factories, residential houses and condominiums in Semenyih, Kajang and Cheras.

Most of these projects are completed or nearing completion with the group adopting a cautious stance before embarking on any new projects or land acquisitions in view of prevailing conditions in the property market. As conditions remain depressed and with no imminent signs of an upturn, the group has refrained from acquiring landbank or new projects.

“We’re still looking for suitable landbank. We try to finish what we have in our hands,” said Ng, adding that SYF has about 80-100 unsold units from its property projects in Sungai Long, valued at RM30-RM40 million and is looking to sell these units.

“The board has expectations to incur losses in FY19. We don’t see any new revenues coming in from furniture, which we don’t plan to grow, and the property (market) is bad but we try to mitigate it to be a minor loss. We try our best to break even.”

Despite this, Ng said SYF is fundamentally strong with its net assets “still there”, and having liquid assets.

“Property is cyclical. Once the project kicks in, the revenue and profit will come fast. Just like the past few years, we have two to three projects and the profit was good. Now we’re making losses but on the other hand the board is being prudent. We try not to be too aggressive in a way that eventually we end up with too many unsold units and burden the group as a whole,” he explained.

SYF plunged into the red in FY18 with a net loss of RM14.24 million, according to its annual report. It posted a revenue of RM255.75 million, 44% lower from the preceding financial year.