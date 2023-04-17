Synergy House gets Bursa nod for listing, Kenanga IB is underwriter

PETALING JAYA: Synergy House Bhd, a cross-border e-commerce seller and exporter of ready-to-assemble (RTA) home furniture, has entered into an underwriting agreement with Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd (Kenanga IB) for the group’s initial public offering (IPO) on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

Prior to entering into the agreement, the group had obtained approval from Bursa Securities for the listing.

Synergy’s IPO will comprise a total of 130 million shares, including a public issue of 80 million new shares representing 16% of the enlarged issued share capital.

The IPO also includes an offer for sale of 50 million existing shares representing 10% of the enlarged issued share capital which will be made available by way of private placement to bumiputera investors approved by the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry.

Kenanga IB will underwrite the 25 million new shares made available to the Malaysian public and the 12.5 million existing shares made available to eligible persons.

Synergy House executive director Tan Eu Tah said, “The signing of the underwriting agreement marks an important milestone for us as it brings us one step closer towards being a listed company. We would like to extend our gratitude to Bursa Securities for granting the approval for our listing. We are also pleased to have Kenanga IB on board as our principal adviser, sponsor, underwriter and placement agent.

“Our IPO will provide us the capital to grow our business which business model we have adopted since 2004. Since 2004, we have focused solely on the design, development and sales of RTA home furniture and outsource all manufacturing works to third party manufacturers.”

The company’s executive director, Teh Yee Luen, said, “The funds raised via the IPO will enable us to continue to grow our business-to-consumer (B2C) segment which we started in 2012. Our sales from our B2C segment have increased from RM1.99 million in the financial year ended (FYE) Dec 31, 2019 to RM24.78 million in FYE Dec 31, 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 252.88%.

“In tandem with our strategy to continue growing our B2C segment, part of our IPO proceeds will be used to purchase inventories for our B2C segment as well as for the implementation of e-commerce advertising and promotion strategies.”

Kenanga IB executive director, head of group investment banking and Islamic banking, Datuk Roslan Tik said, “We would like to thank Synergy House for having us onboard for the Group’s IPO exercise. The group’s decision to focus solely on design, development and sales of RTA home furniture has been pivotal for its growth. We believe that the group will be able to continue to leverage its design and development capabilities to further expand its business through the listing.”