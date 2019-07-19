T7 Global awarded multiple contracts worth RM100m

KUALA LUMPUR: Oil and gas service provider T7 Global Bhd has clinched three contracts from VME Process Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, FPSO Ventures Sdn Bhd and PTS Resources Sdn Bhd with a combined value amounting to RM100 million.

Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the group, had entered into an agreement with VME Process for the engineering, fabrication, procurement and supply of modular process packages in India. The contract is expected to be completed in June 2020.

In addition, Tanjung Offshore also received a service order from FPSO Ventures for the provision of remotely operated vehicles, diving support vessel, manpower and equipment for subsea services for FPSO Bunga Kertas for Petronas Carigali. This is a service contract commencing from August 2019.

The group has also secured a contract for provision of battery system via T7 Gastec Sdn Bhd.

T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Dr Nik Norzrul Thani Nik Hassan Thani (pix) said these awards reflect the continued trust in the group’s abilities to deliver desired results.

“It is a huge testament of our commitment as a valued partner. It is a breakthrough for the group to be involved in a project in India as a contractor for VME Process. Also, the group has been awarded a subsea work in serving Petronas indirectly via FPSO Ventures. Propelled by the dynamic pace of the energy sector, T7 will continue extending the support to the country’s growth ambitions in the energy sector,” he said in a statement.