T7 Global awarded two contracts by Petronas Carigali, Vestigo Petroleum

PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Berhad has bagged two contracts from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Vestigo Petroleum Sdn Bhd.

The oil and gas service provider told Bursa Malaysia that the contracts were received by its wholly owned subsidiaries Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd (TOS) and Fircroft Tanjung Sdn Bhd.

TOS received the contract from Petronas Carigali for provision of splash zone structural repair and maintenance. The contract total value will depend on the unit rates as stipulated in the contract price schedule. The duration of the contract is for two years from January 2, 2019 with an option to extend for an additional year.

Meanwhile, Vestigo Petroleum awarded an umbrella contract to Fircroft Tanjung for the provision of manpower services. The duration of the contract is for two years from October 19, 2018 with an option to extend for an additional year.

At 2.32pm, T7 Global’s share price gained 2.5 sen or 5% to 53 sen on 4.94 million shares done.