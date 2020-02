PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd has secured a mobile offshore production unit (MOPU) contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for a period of 10 years.

T7 Global told Bursa Malaysia that the job was awarded to its wholly owned subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd and its consortium partner VME Process Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The contract entails the provision of leasing, operating and maintenance of the MOPU for Bayan Redevelopment Project Gas Phase 2.

The contract is expected to contribute positively towards its earnings for the financial year ending December 31, 2020.

At 2.45pm, T7 Global’s share price was trading 1 sen higher at 47 sen with 1.98 million shares changing hands.