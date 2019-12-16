T7 Global bags Mudabala, Shell contracts

PETALING JAYA: Fircroft Tanjung Sdn Bhd, a sub-subsidiary of T7 Global Bhd, has received contracts for manpower jobs from Mubadala Petroleum’s entity, MDC Oil & Gas (SK320) Ltd and an engineered product job from Shell’s entity, Sarawak Shell Bhd/ Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Limited (Shell).

The first award, dated Oct 17 2019 is for the provision of third-party manpower services in support of MDC’s technical, production operations and its “Health, Safety, Security and Environment” requirements. The subsequent award, dated Nov 4, 2019, in turn is for the provision of third-party manpower services in support of MDC’s drilling and exploration requirements.

Additionally, T7 Wenmax Sdn Bhd, also a sub-subsidiary of T7 Global, was awarded a contract by Shell, for the provision of CPC pump parts.

The effective date of the contract is Sept 25 2019, and it is expected to deliver by September 2022.

In a statement, T7 Global chairman Datuk Seri Nik Norzrul Thani Nik Hassan Thani said these manpower contracts indicate a continuous growth for T7 Global’s oil and gas business.

“The group has also been awarded an engineered product job by Shell. We like to thank international oil and gas producer, Mubadala Petroleum and Shell for their confidence in T7 Global’s capabilities in the manpower supply segment and also solutions for engineered products.

“Our commitment towards increasing the order book is further enhanced by these contracts. These contracts are expected to contribute positively to the group’s earnings in the future,” he said.

Prior to this, T7 Global was awarded manpower contracts, one from Petrofac Limited and the other from SapuraOMV Upstream (PM) Inc. & SapuraOMV Upstream (Sarawak) Inc.