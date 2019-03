PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary T7 Aero Sdn Bhd and Beijing Aerospace Yilian Science & Technology Development Co Ltd have formed a partnership to collaborate in various activities pertaining to security integration project.

T7 Aero is primarily engaged in precision engineering, manufacturing and trading of products, equipment and machines of all kinds relating to aircraft aerospace and investment holding.

Beijing Aerospace is a subsidiary company of China Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics and its ultimate parent company is China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp.

Beijing Aerospace is mainly committed to research and application of optical fibre sensing and test control technology.

“The collaboration will provide T7 Global with a growth opportunity as well as leveraging on the technical capabilities of Beijing Aerospace in security products, security systems and security integration project,“ the group said in a stock exchange filing.

Separately, T7 Global’s another wholly-owned subsidiary T7 Marine Sdn Bhd has entered into a shareholders’ agreement with C2C-DB Systems Pvt Ltd (C2C-DBS) and Marine Crest Technology Sdn Bhd (MCT) to collaborate in marine services and naval technology business in Malaysia via a newly incorporated company TCM Innovations Sdn Bhd.

T7 Marine is involved in the provision of marine services and technology for oil and gas and other industry.

T7 Marine will hold a 40% stake in the JV co, while C2C-DBS and MCT will each hold a 30% stake.

C2C-DBS will collaborate with T7 Marine and MCT in the business of the JV co on sole and exclusive basis in Malaysia and to execute any tender, project or contract secured by T7 Marine and MCT.

“This joint venture via the JV co will provide T7 Marine with an opportunity to grow as well as leveraging on the technical capabilities of C2C-DBS and MCT in marine services and naval technology business in Malaysia,” said T7 Global.