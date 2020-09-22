T7 Global to acquire remaining 49% stake in T7 Wenmax for RM39m

PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd has proposed to acquire the remaining 49% equity interest in its partially owned subsidiary, T7 Wenmax, from Megaxus Resources Sdn Bhd for a cash consideration of RM39.2 million via its wholly owned subsidiary, T7 Gastec Sdn Bhd.

After the acquisition, T7 Wenmax will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the group.

According to the group’s Bursa filing, the consideration sum of RM39.2 million was arrived at on a willing buyer-willing seller basis, calculated based on a price-to-earnings multiple of about 7.72 times to the 49% of the company’s latest audited profit of tax as at the financial ending Dec 31, 2019 of about RM10.36 million

In addition, T7 Global has adopted an enterprise value to earnings taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EV/EBITDA) multiple as a secondary method to cross check the primary method, which has translated into a multiple of 5.17 times.

It considered these two methods to be the most appropriate method of valuation for T7 Wenmax which is involved in the trading and supplies of industrial equipment, machineries, spare parts and lubricants oil.

In light of the company’s ongoing contract, the group said, the acquisition will allow full control over business operations and it may potentially increase T7 Global’s net profit as well as expanding its offerings across the oil and gas industry with a wider range of products.

T7 Wenmax has 17 active and ongoing projects with an outstanding order book of about RM400 million, which can sustain its business for roughly four years and, thus, T7 Global is optimistic of its financial performance in the near future.

The cash settlement for the acquisition will be satisfied with 24 monthly interest-free payments.

The proposed acquisition, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2020, is subject to the approval of T7 Global’s shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting to be convened, and of any relevant authority, if required.