PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd has secured two contracts with a value of approximately RM140 million, from Carigali Hess Operating Co Sdn Bhd and PTS Resources Sdn Bhd.

According to the group’s Bursa disclosure, it received the award from Hess via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd, for the provision of onshore fabrication, offshore hook-up and commissioning for infill flowlines.

It stated that the duration of the contract is for four years, commencing June 1, and the value shall be based on the work order request from Hess.

The contract from PTS was awarded to T7’s sub-subsidiary, T7 Wenmax Sdn Bhd for the supply of systems and equipment for a duration of one year, starting from May 18.

It stated that the contracts are expected to contribute positively to its earnings for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2020.