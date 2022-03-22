TA Global launches new hospitality brand Paradox

PETALING JAYA: TA Global Bhd has announced the launch of Paradox, Canadian-born collection of hotels and resorts inspired by the new generation of travellers in line with the return of international travel.

“The hospitality sector is currently going through a key moment of transformation as technology, and social media are quickly changing the way we travel and interact with others,“ said TA Global CEO Joo Kim Tiah.

“We recognised a shift was occurring in how people engage with each other and also with the built environment. The height of the Covid-19 pandemic was the global catalyst for a resurgence of interest in authentic human connection and a greater expectation of personalised hospitality.

“It was an opportune moment to realign and reinvent our business proposition to meet and adapt the current needs and desires of the market,” he added.

“Paradox Hotel Group was born out of an extensive study of this evolution. We have always wanted to consolidate our hotels, and the time to embark on this meaningful journey is right now,” said Tiah.

Paradox will make its debut in Vancouver, Canada, with its flagship hotel, Paradox Hotel Vancouver, which is set to open its doors next month. The brand will also be introduced in Southeast Asia, with Paradox Resort & Residences Phuket which opened in January 2022, and Paradox Singapore Merchant Court at Clarke Quay in April 2022.

Also joining the Paradox portfolio are independently branded properties Summit Lodge Boutique Hotel and Aava Hotel in Whistler.

All Paradox destinations are curated to highlight the different characteristics of each respective location and channel the spirit of Canadian hospitality through its design, facilities and guest services.

TA Global plans to steadily expand Paradox’s international presence in the next decade, launching new boutique lifestyle hotels and resorts in other destinations around the globe.