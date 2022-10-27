Ta Win unit receives AELB approval to operate electron beam plant

PETALING JAYA: Ta Win Holdings Bhd subsidiary Cyprium Wire Technology Sdn Bhd (CWT) has obtained approval to operate its new electron beam plant from the Atomic Energy Licensing Board (AELB), which comes under the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia.

Pursuant to the AELB approval granted early this month, CWT is now able to operate the electron beam equipment in the prescribed approved location. The approval is valid until Feb 20, 2025.

“CWT will ensure the location, design and specification of the room to be at all times in compliance with the terms and conditions of the AELB approval and will stand guided with the technical advice and consultation with the Malaysia Nuclear Agency, another Nuclear Research and Development arm of Mosti.

“Further, CWT will also be in full compliance with all the allowable radiation dosage rates outside the room and will ensure only the authorised persons (AELB certified radiation operators) are permitted to enter the room,” Ta Win said in a Bursa Malaysia filing today.

Ta Win said it will be able to serve and meet the demand of the electric vehicle (EV) segment by strengthening its market presence in the EV industry by producing top-quality heat resistant, durable long-lasting cross-linked wires and cables and simultaneously procure and secure more major automotive customers in its business portfolio to create demand for CWT’s products.

Additionally, it has planned and started to construct its privately owned electron beam plant in 2021 and is completed in 2022.

Its board is positive that with the AELB approval and the completion of the plant, the company is expected to commence its commercial production in full swing by early 2023. This in turn will boost the income stream for CWT and subsequently will contribute to the group’s financial performance and strengthen its business prospects in the future.