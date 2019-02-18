Tadmax unaware of Pulau Indah power plant termination

PETALING JAYA: Tadmax Resources Bhd stressed that it is not aware of the cancellation of its RM3.5 billion power plant project in Pulau Indah, Selangor, amid speculation of the project being axed.

“Tadmax wishes to notify that to date, it has complied with all the requirements of all relevant government agencies and has not received any notifications of termination,” the group said in a stock exchange filing today.

Over the weekend, a business weekly reported that the government has decided to terminate the 1,000MW to 1,200MW combined cycle gas turbine project.

“Tadmax is of the opinion that the article has no basis. Tadmax will make the appropriate announcement for immediate public release in a timely manner, upon further material development on the power plant project,“ it said in response to the article.

Tadmax requested for trading suspension today pending the clarification from the government. It closed at 28.5 sen last Friday.

News of Pulau Indah plant termination comes after the new government scrapped four independent power producer (IPP) contracts last year.

The four cancelled IPPs were Malakoff Corp Bhd and Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB)’s 700MW gas powered plant in Kapar, Selangor; the Aman Majestic Sdn Bhd and TNB’s 1,400MW plant in Paka, Terengganu; the Sabah Development Energy (Sandakan) Sdn Bhd and SM Hydro Energy Sdn Bhd hydropower plant at the Palm Oil Industrial Cluster (POIC) in Sandakan, Sabah as well as the solar power quota of 400MW to Edra Power Holdings Sdn Bhd for the utilisation of solar power plant.

Recall that Tadmax had in August 2016 received the conditional award for the power plant project from the Energy Commission on a direct negotiation basis. Tenaga Nasional Bhd was invited to participate in the project but later decided to pull out from the partnership.

Tadmax then entered into a memorandum of understanding on July 27, 2018 with Worldwide Holdings Bhd, with the latter taking up a 30% stake in the project. Korea Electric Power Corp (Kepco) was also roped in for a 25% stake.

There have been market concerns over Tadmax’s capability in undertaking the power plant project as it does not have the relevant experience in the power industry.