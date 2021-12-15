Tago launches community-focused Alaia Titiwangsa

PETALING JAYA: Boutique property developer Tago (M) Sdn Bhd has launched its latest development, Alaia Titiwangsa, a serviced apartment project in Taman Tiara Titiwangsa, Kuala Lumpur, with a gross development value of RM273 million.

There are three available unit layouts to choose from – a three-bedroom at 1,012 sq ft; two-bedroom at 807 sq ft; and one-bedroom at 635 sq ft. All unit types have a functional room which can be used as a study, a walk-in wardrobe or whatever the owner desires.

Master bedrooms are designed to fit a king-sized bed and other bedrooms at least a queen-sized one; bathrooms are thoughtfully designed with nooks for towels and toiletries, bidets and built-in hot water system. Shared bathrooms are accessible from inside the bedrooms or living room, with master baths being fitted with a rain shower and a hand-held shower.

Alaia, a 1.6-acre leasehold land project, was launched in conjunction with the signing of sale and purchase agreements (SPA) by its customers over last weekend.

According to Tago COO Daryl Chew, the response from home buyers to the project has been encouraging, particularly in regard to the sense of community the developer intends to build.

“The pandemic highlighted our yearning for community and appreciation for spaces. We believe Alaia meets or even exceeds those demands through the thoughtful inclusion of both community-centric and individual places,” said Chew.

He announced that 83% of the total 436 units were snapped up over the launch weekend.

The building is nestled in a low-density residential area. Despite its location in the middle of the city, it remains secluded in its private enclave, and there is no lack of green space, with the upgraded Titiwangsa Lake Gardens just a stroll away.

Alaia also caters to work-from-home arrangements through its accompanying co-working space with a private meeting room which offers an inspiring area to network and share ideas.

Other unique social spaces come in the form of a social hub with 18 curated shop lots and a Kebun featuring fruit trees and a spice garden, a Green Folly and facilities (sky lounge, sky dining, jacuzzi, karaoke rooms, sky pool, sky cinema) on Level 40 as well as an activity van for weekend explorations of food, nature and art.

Among the 28 types of facilities available for the residents at Alaia include electric vehicle charging stations, jogging track, sky gym, indoor jacuzzi, infinity sky pool, kids playroom and kids’ pool.

Alaia will have a dedicated, full-time community manager who will curate weekend activities for the residents, so they will always find something to do and explore, making Alaia a home where residents can both relax and socialise with each other.

Residents can enjoy panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur city and the Titiwangsa range, completely unobstructed, from the rooftop.

For peace of mind, Tago has put in place security measures including 24-hour security, CCTV surveillance throughout the building including guardhouse and car parks, restricted access to into lift lobbies, resident’s floor and facilities, while a security gate will be drawn at night as an added security measure.

“We have been building on the positive response from homeowners to our past projects like Anjali North Kiara where the goal was to offer residents the opportunity to build meaningful connections and a sense of neighbourliness.

“For Alaia this will be achieved through both aesthetically pleasing yet practical design and the hosting of a full-time community manager to drive community building,” said Chew.

The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.