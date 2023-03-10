Taitra commits to promoting green trade

PETALING JAYA: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) is committed to promoting green trade, due to the potential impacts on Taiwan’s exports from international trade mechanisms.

President and CEO Simon Wang pointed out that the European Union’s introduction of carbon border adjustment mechanism this month is expected to have a significant impact on global trade.

“Given Taiwan’s economic reliance on exports, it is imperative for its industries to transition comprehensively to renewable energy (RE) sources,” he said in a statement.

With that in mind, Taitra has organised several events , including two upcoming exhibitions, Energy Taiwan and Net-Zero Taiwan, to facilitate the RE transition for Taiwanese businesses into the realm of low-carbon activities.

Jointly organised by Taitra and SEMI, the energy-focused exhibitions will be held at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, from Oct 18 until 20, 2023. It will feature over 1,275 booths and host 350 energy business operators.

“During these events, experts will introduce international carbon trading schemes and share their insights. The goal is to enable Taiwanese businesses to seize the emerging opportunities in the transitioning global green landscape,” said Wang.

Both events will bring together RE businesses, serving as a comprehensive platform for business matchmaking and information exchange. The platform covers energy supply, low-carbon manufacturing and sustainability, showcasing energy solutions such as solar photovoltaics, wind power, intelligent energy storage as well as other innovative forms of energy.

Consultation services will also be available for carbon reduction technologies, energy conservation, green production processes, green financing, and the trading of renewable electricity.

For the first time, there will be a dedicated pavilion for green financing, providing enterprises with the support needed for their transition to green practices, accelerating the shift to carbon-zero energy, and introducing innovative technologies. Furthermore, the pavilion will address concerns related to carbon reduction, carbon inventory reporting, financing and taxes.

In addition, an International Net-Zero Summit Forum will be held on Oct 19, in alignment with global green economy and net-zero carbon reduction trends.

The forum will cover three main themes - trends, green financing and evidence of carbon reduction.

It will feature the participation of the Taiwan Carbon Solution Exchange, co-founded by Taiwan’s National Development Council and the Taiwan Stock Exchange, which was inaugurated in August, with carbon credit trading set to commence and carbon fees scheduled to be collected in 2024.

This initiative will also accelerate international collaboration with carbon trading companies worldwide.

As Taiwan enters into the era of carbon pricing, vigorous growth is expected across RE sources and their financial derivatives.