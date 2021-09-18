TAITRA launches the first Halal Taiwan Week

LAUNCHED on Sept 14 by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the first Halal Taiwan Week was a virtual three-day event that aimed to advertise local firms and introduce a Muslim-friendly environment in Taiwan with a series of activities, including an online International Halal Industry Webinar, one-on-one online Business Matchmaking, and an online show of Halal products.

Online Halal Taiwan Week kicked off with a livestreamed opening ceremony and an online International Halal Industry Webinar. Among the notable speakers who were present included Fazal Bahardeen, the founder and CEO of CrescentRating; Prof. Dr Faridah Hj Hassan, Deputy President of World Academy of Islamic Management; Dr Ibrahim Oreagba, Chairman of the Halal Certification Authority Nigeria; and a sales representative from Camangi Corporation, the first textile company that obtained Halal certification in Taiwan.

During the three-day event, the online website showcased more than 60 premium Halal products suppliers from Taiwan. This event was expected to garner the attention of over 400 businesses from several countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, UAE, Turkey, and some African countries. More than 50 online business matching meetings were planned.

The online show will run for one month until the end of October and can be viewed online here.

In April 2017, TAITRA was entrusted by the government to set up the Taiwan Halal Centre and help promote the Taiwanese Halal industry.

After many efforts, Taiwan’s Muslim tourism-friendly image has hit a record high. This year, it was ranked second among all non-Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) countries in terms of Muslim-friendly travel in the “Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI).” Taiwan tied with the United Kingdom in second place, ahead of Singapore.

The survey provided some exciting good news for Taiwan’s tourism industry amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.