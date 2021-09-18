TAITRA launches the first Halal Taiwan Week on Sept 14

Launched by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the first Halal Taiwan Week will be held virtually with its official announcement on September 14 at 2 p.m. (Taipei time) through a live online broadcast.

The three-day event aims to advertise local firms and introduce a Muslim-friendly environment in Taiwan with a series of activities, including an online International Halal Industry Webinar, one-on-one online Business Matchmaking, and an online show of Halal products.

Online Halal Taiwan Week kicks off with a livestream opening ceremony and an online International Halal Industry Webinar. The following notable speakers were invited: Mr Fazal Bahardeen, the founder and CEO of CrescentRating; Prof. Dr Faridah Hj Hassan, Deputy President of World Academy of Islamic Management; Dr Ibrahim Oreagba, Chairman of the Halal Certification Authority Nigeria; and a sales representative from Camangi Corporation, the first textile company that obtained Halal certification in Taiwan.

During the three-day event, the online website will showcase more than 60 premium Halal products suppliers from Taiwan. This event is expected to garner the attention of over 400 businesses from several countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, UAE, Turkey, and some African countries. More than 50 online business matching meetings will be held.

The online show will be running for one month until the end of October and is available at https://halaltaiwanweek.taiwantrade.com

In April 2017, TAITRA was entrusted by the government to set up the Taiwan Halal Centre and help promote the Taiwanese Halal industry.

After many efforts, Taiwan’s Muslim tourism-friendly image has hit a record high. This year, it was ranked second among all non-Organization for Islamic Cooperation (non-OIC) countries in terms of Muslim-friendly travel in the “Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI).” Taiwan tied with the United Kingdom in second place and trailed only Singapore.

The survey provided some exciting good news for Taiwan’s tourism industry amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, please contact Taiwan Trade Center KL Office, Ms Jaylyn via email: jaylyn.p@taitra.org.tw