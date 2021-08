PETALING JAYA: With innovative thinking, precisions manufacturing and an extensive supply chain, Taiwan is leading the pack in the building materials industry.

“Taiwan Excellence”, the symbol of the highest honour of Taiwan’s premium products, will hold a Building Materials Online Product Launch on August 25 to provide Malaysian participants a closer look at Taiwan’s top brands and their advances that improve user quality and safety.

The product launch will be divided into two categories: kitchen and bathroom, as well as factory building materials.

Two of the finest “Taiwan Excellence” companies Sanitar Co Ltd and Herher Synergy Corp shared details of their signature products prior to the virtual product launch.

Sanitar Co Ltd

Sanitar, the manufacturer of world-class sanitary ceramic, faucet, acrylic bathtub, and bathroom cabinet offers Malaysian customers a complete range of bathroom products branded as Caesar.

Sanitar general manager David Chen said Caesar products are crafted exclusively for Malaysia and are different from those available in Taiwan.

“Caesar offers high quality Fine Fire Clay lavatory and cabinet through our partner Top Idea Sdn Bhd. Our lavatory manufacturing technology is unique in Asia, of which we can produce lavatory in 1 metre in length.

“Also, we have various patented cabinet drawer slides that are heavy duty and remain steady when the drawers are fully extended,“ Chen said.

Chen said Caesar’s showroom in Malaysia was launched in February but remain closed due to Covid-19 restrictions. It will invite interior design companies, architects, property developers, and other corporations to its showroom once the sector is open.

“Our local partner, Top Idea, is responsible for the marketing and promotion of Caesar. Through Top Idea, our brand has received recognitions from various local industries and reached out to professionals in relevant industries.

“Thus, our showrooms have became a platform for industry experts to exchange ideas and to collaborate. They visit frequently to discuss new inventions, innovations, and systems,“ Chen said.

Sanitar was founded in 1985 in Taiwan. The brand name Caesar was inspired by the great Julius Caesar for his flourishing development and ambitious expansion. Over the years, Caesar has become a leading brand in bath plumbing fixtures in Asean with a series of refined products of quality and exquisite design.

For more information, visit www.topidea.com.my or www.facebook.com/TopIdeaSdnBhd

Herher Synergy Corp

Award-winning Herher Synergy specialises in microbubble faucet aerator technology and its products MiniBle Q and MiniBle QR are the world’s smallest and mightiest aerators designed for household used.

Its assistant trade marketing manager ZaKi Li said MiniBle range of products have entered the local market not long ago.

“In the past, microbubbles are widely used for commercial purposes and these generators can cost hundreds to thousands of US dollars. The good news is that our technology has made microbubble aerator affordable.

“MiniBle Q and MiniBle QR can instantly upgrade a household tap to a microbubble generator. The tiny bubbles produced by MiniBle are 500 times smaller than the size of human pores, which can penetrate into the pores or the surface of fruits and vegetables and the microseismic waves eliminate bacteria, which achieve a thorough cleansing,“ Li said.

Li added that MiniBle reduces the usage of water between 15% to 30% and detergent between 30% to 60%, thus shortening the time of washing.

“With our exclusive patent, the micro-Gas Liquid Mixing+ Technology, MiniBle requires no electricity nor consumables. Simply by using water pressure, the finest microbubbles are created. All you need to do is to remove your old aerator and install MiniBle. Within 10 seconds, the water flow through MiniBle will be filled with microbubbles.“

Li said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of MiniBle has risen due to its high efficiency in removing bacteria and enhanced cleaning, which reduces the residue of hand soap on the skin.

“Since our first product MiniBle was released, we have launched several domestic crowdfunding campaigns on Zeczec, a well-known Taiwanese crowdfunding platform, as well as international crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo. In total, we have raised more than NT$20 million (RM3.03 million) and sold our products to Europe, America, and Asia.”

Herher Synergy has solid experience in research and development and has won multiple awards such as the Golden Pin Design Award, iF Design Award, and Taiwan Excellence Award. It is known for its after-sales service in Taiwan.

For more information, visit miniblemalaysia.com/zh/minible-malaysia or www.facebook.com/MinibleMalaysiaa