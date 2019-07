KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Excellence, the much-coveted award that epitomises the Taiwanese corporations has brought 21 Taiwanese manufacturers to the four-day ARCHIDEX 2019, which began today.

Sixty Taiwanese products encompassing smart technologies, renovation materials, household hardware and other home solutions are exhibited, aimed at exploring business opportunities with Malaysian counterparts.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion is headlining its entry with “Modern Living” and showcasing leading products, including the Flow2 One Plus fresh air exchanger with a built-in filter by TUMÄ; WiFi Smart Door Lock by Tanmo; and, Smart Community Cloud Intercom System by Tonnet.

Taiwan Excellence is also presenting renowned Malaysian designer, Dr Eric Leong as brand ambassador. He will host discussions on five selected Taiwanese products with their respective manufacturers to share the concept behind the designs to gain an understanding of the essence of the products from a professional point of view.

Taiwan Excellence works with The One Academy in advancing production education using products under the former’s banner whereby, students can showcase their vision of modern lifestyle design with Taiwan Excellence’s products.