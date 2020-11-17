Taiwan Excellence debuts in WCIT 2020

PETALING JAYA: Businesses and technology enthusiasts can explore Taiwan’s best ICT innovations online at the Smart Taiwan Pavilion of the World Congress On Information Technology (WCIT) 2020, a signature event of the World Information Technology & Services Alliance (Witsa).

WCIT 2020, which will be held this Wednesday to Friday as a full-featured online exhibition in Penang, is the 23rd edition of WCIT and marks the return of the WCIT to Malaysia, the gateway to Southeast Asia (SEA). WCIT is the largest and most reputable international event among worldwide IT leaders. Witsa is a consortium of ICT associations from 83 countries, representing 90% of the industry.

Taiwan, being one of the global powerhouses in the ICT industry, will feature a 3D Smart Taiwan Pavilion in the exhibition that is built with 360-degree panoramic technology. The Smart Taiwan Pavilion is organised by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, comprising 37 Taiwanese manufacturing in various fields, including 14 Taiwan Excellence award-winning brands.

These brands will jointly present its latest technologies in contactless economy, smart living, smart retail and startup. There will also be business-to-business matching areas and online forums to create international business opportunities for Taiwanese businesses.

One of the Taiwanese exhibitors is Planet Technology Corp, a global provider of IP-based networking products and solutions for small-to-medium-sized businesses, enterprises, and network infrastructures of Internet of Things (IoT), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Internet of Vehicles (IoV) applications.

Among the products that Planet will showcase is the 2020 Taiwan Excellence award-winning IGS-6325-8UP2S2X/8UP2S that is designed for smart factories, smart cities and intelligent transportation system. Another product WGS-5225-8P2SV, a 2019 Taiwan Excellence award winner, is designed for IoT/IIoT applications to enhance the Ethernet networking management in real time.

Planet regional manager for Asia Phoebe Chen said it has distributors in more than 140 countries, including Malaysia. She said Malaysia is an important market in SEA and under Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy, Malaysia is also one of the new southbound nations that the policy strives to enhance cooperation and exchange with.

“Malaysia is one of the top countries in SEA for Planet and our solutions can fulfill different market applications for IoT, IIoT and IoV. Our B2B business model provides a wide range of products to fulfill any network climate for both commercial and industrial products. With smart network and AI applications, network transmission is a must and this provides a good opportunity for Planet in the Malaysian market,“ she told SunBiz.

With IoT, IIoT and IoV trending, Planet has developed network solutions that are easy for users to control different network devices, including ethernet solutions, power over Ethernet (PoE) equipment, wireless access points, VOIP devices, IP surveillance devices, industrial network equipment, IoT products and more.

Under the “new normal”, Chen said Covid-19 has increased demand for telemedicine, factory automation, remote education, and networking (offerings) has been of great demand. Planet offers comprehensive solutions to help Malaysia develop advanced network applications for building IoT, IIoT, IoV infrastructures.

“Planet is the first choice in second-tier network solutions, catering to SMEs. We have the price advantage compared with brands like Cisco, which serves the big enterprises.”

Another exhibitor is organic light emitting diode (OLED) manufacturer WiseChip Semiconductor Inc. WiseChip develops OLED product used in various industries and devices such as communications, consumer, PC peripherals, industrial, medical and automotive.

WiseChip vice-president of OLED business unit Ber Hsia said it is aiming for a 10-20% growth in its shipment to Malaysia next year, from 5-10% currently.

It wants to grow its sales here by targeting big manufacturers or global brand companies in Malaysia, such as medical instrument suppliers and household appliances makers, while also aims to provide its total solutions to small businesses.

“Malaysia is the manufacturing centre of SEA and has big potential in the near future,“ said Hsia.

He said Covid-19 brought forth good growth in its medical and communications segments, such as OLED applications for oximeters (medical) and set top boxes (communications). WiseChip expects these two segments to see further increase in sales going forward.

Also exhibiting at the Smart Taiwan Pavilion is computing, networking and storage solution innovator QNAP Systems Inc, which has created a cloud-based networking infrastructure for users to host and develop artificial intelligence analysis, edge computing and data integration on their QNAP solutions.

QNAP sales manager for Malaysia Alvin Ting said it offers a more affordable pricing compared with brands like Dell and HP. It is eyeing a 5-10% year-on-year sales increase by embarking on more online promotion and working with resellers to push products into the vertical markets.

He said the corporate segment currently constitutes 60% of its business, as QNAP products can help corporate customers, such as production houses and CCTV players to lower total cost of ownership with huge storage capacity.

“Malaysia is an important market to us and there is much room to grow,“ said Ting.

Visitors are welcome to visit the Smart Taiwan Pavilion at https://booth.cisa.tw/