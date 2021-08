PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Excellence is a mark of quality that has long stood for the best of Taiwanese products, and it has now expanded its commitment to society with the launch of “Sharing is Caring”, a new global philanthropic initiative.

The campaign, which was unveiled yesterday, aims to gather proposals from around the world, for ideas on creative and actionable environmental and social protection. Participants will be able to bring their ideas to life and stand a chance to win attractive prizes.

“Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring” will commence on Sept 1, 2021. It is organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade and the deadline for proposal submission is on Oct 31, 2021. The campaign is open to all global citizens to contribute their ideas for improving social and environmental issues through products and services endorsed by Taiwan Excellence.

The top three proposals will each receive cash prize of US$10,000 and funding up to US$150,000 to be used to execute their respective ideas. Malaysians are welcomed to participate.

Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade director general Cynthia Kiang said the initiative is the first of its kind to promote Taiwan Excellence through digital philanthropic event. Kiang said the campaign has received strong support from 29 Taiwanese Excellence companies. She is optimistic about the response to the campaign and expressed her anticipation to see the interesting ideas.

Since its inception in Kuala Lumpur in 2017, Taiwan Excellence has presented the Atunas Mosquito Repelling Jacket and Just Power Multipurpose LED lights to KRT Taman Gasing Indah neighborhood watch programme; provided the Transcend body camera to support Putrajaya officers on duty; donated the EleClean Disinfectant Spray to Sekolah Kebangsaan Subang, Sekolah Rendah Agama Kg Melayu Subang and D Garden Educare; organised badminton workshop with national players; and provided Victor badminton equipment to underprivileged children from Heavenly Child Home.

In July, Taiwan Excellence donated RM10,000 and numerous Karma wheelchairs to the Great Heart Charity Association. These CSR activities by Taiwan Excellence, the Malaysian public, and the city councils have gone a long way to improving the lives of people.

Malaysian participants have also stood out in numerous similar events held in Taiwan in the past, such as the Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition last year where a Malaysian designer took home the first price, and the strong showing at the Meet Taiwan – Asia Super Team where Malaysian teams won numerous times.

The Kuala Lumpur Taiwan Trade Center believes that Malaysians will be strong competitors to watch for in this latest global CSR campaign.

For more information about the Sharing is Caring event, visit share-care.taiwanexcellence.org or follow Taiwan Excellence Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TaiwanExcellence.MY