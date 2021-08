PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Expo, the foremost online sourcing hub in Asean, has extended its virtual event for a month due to overwhelming response.

Taiwan Excellence in particular has captured the most attention for its edge-cutting technologies ranging from building materials, healthcare to Industry 4.0 technology.

A 3D virtual exhibition hall was created with VR 360 technology to maximise visitors’ sensory experiences, akin to attending an actual event. Also, they can interact with exhibitors directly through the purpose-built engine. The three main themes of this year’s Taiwan Excellence Pavilion are Manufacturing, Home Deco & PCs, and Health & Lifestyle.

Bringing manufacturing automation to the next level

To give visitors a glimpse of the future of manufacturing technologies, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion has lined up products and solutions from nine leading technology companies such as Hiwin’s datoker robot reducer; Aver Information Inc’s air impact wrench; EverFocus Electronic’s smart transportation platform system; Transcend Information Inc’s machining centres; Taiware Alliance’s push-fit pipe fittings; Tong Cheng Iron Work’s oilless cabinet type air compressor; Sun Firm Machinery’s heavy duty lathe machines; Pao Shen’s To Note pro notebook; and HCP Pump Manufacturing’s submersible pump.

Smart products, smarter living

At the Health & Lifestyle section, visitors can browse smart living solutions such as LUFT Duo-Filterless Air Purifier by Rice Ear, VAGO portable vacuum device by Big Good Design, Coffee Ground Tableware by Ju Tian Cleantech, Smart Electric Road Bike by Darad Innovation and more.

Healthcare equipment highlights include Winmate’s healthcare grade tablet; BriteMed Technolog’s 12-lead portable ECG; Taiwan Surgical Corporation’s disposable laparoscopic clip applier; Charder Electronic’s body composition analyser; Medimaging Integrated Solution’s horus scope; and Somnics’ iNap one sleep therapy system.

A living space just for you

The most popular home improvement product is Flow2one Plus from Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry that comes with a double filtering system to effectively filters 99.9% of outdoor particulates and harmful matters to provide living space with cleaner air.

Other innovative companies to watch out for include Aver Information Inc’s AVer VB130 4K video bar; Three Royal Chemical Industry’s LED UV flexible inkjet ink; Wisechip Semiconductor’s transparent OLED touch display; Yztek’s e+AutOff; Hokwang Industries’ EcoTap; Roosterlighting’s solar LED glass brick; Fradox Global’s natural roof ventilation and many more.

To rewatch the webinars on award-winning “Industry Solution Booster” products, go to:



Beauty Care and Medical Technology HERE



Smart Living Applications HERE



PCs & Electronics HERE



Industry 4.0 HERE

Visit the Taiwan Excellence Virtual Pavilion HERE