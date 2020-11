PETALING JAYA: Taiwan Expo 2020, which will run until Nov 27, launched online today in response to the ongoing pandemic.

This latest instalment of the expo will utilise the latest in 360-degree 3D virtual reality to recreate the exhibition hall for a truly immersive online experience which allows visitors to experience the future of exhibitions and participate in the continued growth of Taiwan-Malaysia economic and trade relations.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) stated that Taiwan Expo 2020 in Malaysia will showcase products from 200 exhibitors in 13 themed pavilions across seven major categories including Taiwan Good, Taiwan Lifestyles, Health Care & Beauty, Gadgets & Green Tech, Industry 4.0, Taiwan Tourism, and Halal Taiwan.

Taitra expects the number of visitors to Taiwan Expo to be in the tens of thousands over the three days.

Taitra chairman James CF Huang said Taiwan and Malaysia have always had a close relationship.

“Although the global pandemic has made physical exchange difficult, with the help of technology and digitalization, the friendship and cooperation between the two countries continues to thrive – no better an example than Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2.0,” he said.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia representative Anne Huang said Taiwan and Malaysia’s economy and trade are complementary to each other.

Taiwan is the sixth largest trading partner of Malaysia’s, while Malaysia being Taiwan’s 7th largest trading partner, reaching bilateral trade of nearly US$20 billion in 2019.

She also believes that Taiwan Expo can create greater economic benefits for Taiwan-Malaysia economic and trade exchanges.

This year, there are more than 100 online booths and products are displayed in 3D virtual reality, so Malaysian visitors need only visit the official website ( https://taiwanexpo.online/en/ ) to enter the virtual lobby and then proceed to the desired product area according to their needs.

Professional purchasers who are looking to negotiate with manufacturers need only click on the “Chat Now” function to enter a video chat with the manufacturer representatives.

In addition, 19 halal products including various halal certified snacks, raw materials and condiments will also be showcased. The halal product manufacturers are looking for suitable partners in Malaysia to generate business opportunities.

In response to the call by the Malaysian government to accelerate the move towards green industries, Taiwan Expo is showcasing green tech, while the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will also showcase high quality integrated medical treatment technologies.

The Health Care Pavilion will bring together many well-known hospitals to share with the audience their latest medical equipment and services.

Furthermore, driven by the new need for a “zero-touch” contactless way of life, various smart kitchen and bath hardware products from Taiwan will be available.