Taiwan Expo opens, four key sectors in focus

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Expo 2023 in Malaysia, organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra), which kicked off yesterday – showcases Taiwan’s strengths in information technology, green technology, smart healthcare and consumer products.

Taiwan Expo, now in its seventh consecutive year in Malaysia, held its grand opening ceremony yesterday and will continue until tomorrow at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. A total of 170 Taiwanese companies are participating, presenting 220 booths.

Taitra chairman James Huang said in his speech the exhibitors are looking forward to working with Malaysia to build new opportunities.

“Malaysia is not only one of Taiwan’s closest friends in the world but also a major economic partner as envisioned by the New Southbound Policy. Out of the many lessons the world learned from Covid, one thing became certain ... changes must be made to how goods and services are supplied and moved around. And this is a golden opportunity for partnerships between Taiwan and Malaysia,” he said at the opening ceremony.

Huang explained the strategic approach behind the expo in addressing the pressing question of aligning exhibition content with local market demands and cultural nuances.

He said, “In recent years, Malaysia has faced labour shortages, prompting active adoption of Industry 4.0 for smarter manufacturing. The government also commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, aiming to reduce greenhouse gases by 45% from 2005 levels by 2030. Malaysia’s healthcare strategy emphasises sustainable, equitable, and affordable care. Malaysia’s halal industry is projected to expand to US$113.2 billion by 2030, contributing 8.1% to GDP by 2025.”

Huang said these trends guide Malaysia’s industrial development. To reach Taiwan’s and Malaysia’s goals, the expo this year focuses on boosting Taiwan-Malaysia teamwork in four main areas – Industry 4.0, medical and healthcare, circular economy and halal industry.

“For Industry 4.0, we are showcasing Taiwan’s smart IoT and machinery technologies that can help companies improve factory operations. We’ve set up the Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion and the Medical and Healthcare Area. Here, you will see the latest technologies from Taiwanese medical groups and how they are pushing smart healthcare forward.

“The circular economy is one of the fastest growing sectors. We are presenting the latest green products, services and solutions at the Net Zero Pavilion. We are also holding a special presentation at the pavilion to help boost partnership opportunities. It is believed that these offerings can provide Malaysian businesses with new ideas and applications,” Huang said.

He emphasised that Malaysia is the only country where Taiwan Expo has been held continuously for seven years, highlighting the deep economic and trade relationship between Taiwan and Malaysia.

Currently, there are over 1,080 prescheduled one-on-one business matchmaking sessions, with an estimated business opportunity value of US$48 million (RM223 million).