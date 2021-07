PETALING JAYA: About 200 Malaysian businesses have signed up for nearly 1,000 one-to-one online business matching sessions at the “Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2021 Online” next week.

Taiwan Expo has grown over the years to become the most important business exchange platform between Malaysia and Taiwan enterprises.

The expo will feature 160 Taiwanese businesses that showcase their products, services, and technology directly to Malaysian business owners with the aim of building mutually beneficial business synergies.

The expo, which will be held from Aug 4 to 6, 2021, is happening virtually for the second consecutive year as the world continues to be mired in numerous restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s expo includes 10 themed pavilions centred around six major pillars: Electronic Mobility, Post-Pandemic Era, Industry 4.0, Taiwan Lifestyle Products, Tourism & Culture and Halal Taiwan.

A series of webinars covering segments such as smart healthcare, smart machinery and Taiwan Halal products will be held during the expo.

“Taiwan Expo in Malaysia 2021 Online” website will go live starting July 29 (https://mys.taiwanexpoasean.com/) to give a preview to visitors. Interested buyers need to register as a member of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) to browse the exhibition.

The 3D online exhibition hall provides an experience just like visiting the real-life expo and real-time interaction with the Taiwanese exhibitors.

Taiwan Expo, the leading online sourcing hub in Asean, is supported by 15 associations, such as the Federation of Manufacturers of Malaysia. It will match the most suitable Taiwanese and Malaysian businesses and customise one-on-one e-meetings.

Malaysian companies that participate in at least four online meeting and fill out the questionnaires will have a chance to win Grab e-vouchers.

For more information, contact Taiwan Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur, at +60(3)20312388 / +6018-9589168 or email kl@taitra.org.tw.