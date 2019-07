PENANG: Taiwan Expo 2019 will make its way to Penang for the first time on July 5 and 6, with six main exhibition categories Industry 4.0, green technology, medical care, halal products, fashion as well as culture & tourism.

Organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra), the Taiwan Expo has been held in Kuala Lumpur since 2017.

About 42,000 visitors participated in the previous years’ events and led to business volume worth US$86 million (RM357 million).

Future of smart & green tech

There will be over 100 manufacturers across 110 booths. The Taiwan Smart City Pavilion will showcase full suites of solutions comprising of seamless hardware and software integration. Excellent Taiwan’s Export Processing Zones are bringing industrial and home water technology as well as providing the food industry with automated fillers, sealing machines, chain saw guides and other OEM services.

In terms of finished products, Taiwan Excellence Pavilion will showcase leading brands in Taiwan’s Industrial 4.0 revolution. In terms of green technology opportunities, the Taiwan Green Products Pavilion will feature a range of low-carbon green products, energy efficient products and technologies.

Total care with medical technology

The Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion will be introducing the latest photon therapy cancer treatment from Kaohsiung Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, bone marrow transplant and cell treatment from Hualien Tzu Chi General Hospital and advanced medical care from the Taipei Beitou Health Management Hospital.

Taiwan Excellence will also present the world’s first medical glasses that can greatly reduce the complication from orthopedic surgery; the world’s first spray disinfector machine, EleClean; and the comprehensive blood glucose control services by Bionime.

Halal & fashion with a Taiwan twist

Taiwan Halal & Bubble Tea Pavilion will present the best halal certified Taiwanese products to Malaysia and eight of Taiwan’s most representative halal food and bubble tea companies.

Join the Taiwan Halal Bubble Tea Sharing Session and the nyonya cuisine delights event using Taiwanese halal ingredients.

The expo will also showcase Taiwan’s strength in the world of fashion while the Taiwan Beauty Pavilion will bring products from hyaluronic acid drinks to facial masks and other high-end beauty biotechnology products. The E-commerce Pavilion brings wearable RFID smart bracelets that will give visitors a seamless experience throughout the expo.

The Taiwan Tourism Pavilion is showcasing themed travel ideas while Your Partner Taipei will introduce Malaysians to the popular travel platform KKday. Tourists will be able to experience Taiwan through Augmented Reality to fully immerse in the sights and cultural charms that Taiwan has to offer.

Business discussions for mutual growth

Taiwan Expo has lined up several seminars surrounding three main themes: Industry 4.0, Smart City and Green Technology.

Taiwan Expo is one of the main focuses of the New Southbound Policy designed to develop the Southeast Asian market. Other than India, Taiwan Expo will also make its way to Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines this year.

Taiwan Expo 2019 will be held at the Setia SPICE Convention Centre from 10am to 6pm. Entrance is free. To register, visit the http://mys.taiwanexpoasean.com/, or www.facebook.com/TaiwanExpo.mys/ and instagram.com/taiwanexpo_malaysia.